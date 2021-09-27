How Much Time Do Meghan And Harry Really Want You To Spend On Their Website?
Back in October 2020, Meghan Markle explained the reason why she decided to leave the world of social media. Even though she was an avid blogger on her site, The Tig, and loved posting photos of her travels on Instagram, she was concerned about the effects of social media addiction. In an interview with Fortune, Meghan admitted that something in Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram's algorithms were creating a social media addiction that a lot of people simply couldn't break.
"For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time. I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don't know what's out there, and in many ways that's helpful for me," Meghan explained. "I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it [social media]. People who are addicted to drugs are called users and people who are on social media are called users."
With that said, it's no wonder the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are concerned about the amount of time people are spending online — both on their website and others — so much so that they have now added a warning to their own. Here's what you need to know.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want their visitors to spend more time reflecting offline
Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want fans and visitors to their Archewell website to monitor the amount of time they spend online. In fact, the Daily Mail says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have added a warning to their website for visitors to take a screen break if they spend more than 20 minutes browsing through their online pages. There's a little pop up message that says, "We love having you here... But we're mindful of screen time. Why not take a break? We'll be here."
But, when it comes to Harry and Meghan quitting social media for good, the Duke of Sussex hinted there's a possibility that they might be back in the future. For now, though, they have been offline for almost 18 months. "We will revisit social media when it feels right for us—perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform—but right now we've thrown much of our energy into learning about this space and how we can help," he told Fast Company.
Clearly, a screen break — whether it's 20 minutes or 20 months — is good for everyone, whether you are royal or not.