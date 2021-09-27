How Much Time Do Meghan And Harry Really Want You To Spend On Their Website?

Back in October 2020, Meghan Markle explained the reason why she decided to leave the world of social media. Even though she was an avid blogger on her site, The Tig, and loved posting photos of her travels on Instagram, she was concerned about the effects of social media addiction. In an interview with Fortune, Meghan admitted that something in Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram's algorithms were creating a social media addiction that a lot of people simply couldn't break.

"For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time. I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don't know what's out there, and in many ways that's helpful for me," Meghan explained. "I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it [social media]. People who are addicted to drugs are called users and people who are on social media are called users."

With that said, it's no wonder the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are concerned about the amount of time people are spending online — both on their website and others — so much so that they have now added a warning to their own. Here's what you need to know.