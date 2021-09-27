The View's Exec Producer Breaks Silence On COVID-19 Drama

The September 24 episode of "The View" was one for the books as co-host Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro abruptly left the show due to positive COVID-19 tests. They were actually false positives, but that was not known when the show was on the air.

Joy Behar addressed the audience on September 27 and shed some light on the unexpected turn of events. "So in case you missed it, Friday's show took an unexpected turn when Ana and Sunny's COVID tests came back positive while we were on the air. Live TV, ladies and gentlemen," she explained. "We want to thank Vice President Harris and her incredible team working with us to make sure everyone was safe and for still doing an interview with us under extraordinary circumstances. We never came into contact with the vice president, nothing, and we followed all protocols and precautions to ensure her safety. Since that show ended however this is the update — we were all given numerous, numerous COVID tests."

Sara Haines chimed in with, "My nostrils are so sensitive." Behar added, "It's like up your nose with a rubber hose." Behar confirmed the false positives, noting "everyone is safe and COVID free. No one's got it, it was a mistake of some sort."

Behar and Haines weren't the only ones to speak about the incident — executive producer Brian Teta spoke up to issue an apology. Keep reading for more details.