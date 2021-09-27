Sunny Hostin Reveals Terrifying Fallout From False Positive COVID Test
The September 24 episode of "The View" left the audience on the edge of their seats when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro left the show due to false-positive COVID-19 tests. On September 27, the co-hosts returned to the "Hot Topics" table and revealed what really went through their heads when all of this was happening.
"There was an incredible outpouring of love and support from so many people. And I appreciate it so much," Hostin explained. "But it was really uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on, before they were verified, before I was tested again and again. And there are real-life ramifications when things like that happen."
Hostin became emotional as she continued. "It was particularly triggering because not too long ago I delivered the eulogy at my in-law's funeral," she shared. "So you can imagine how I felt thinking that I could possibly be COVID positive and my family could experience another loss — a loss I don't think my husband could handle." Although she was "relieved" to test negative and highlighted the "love and support" she received, Hostin added she received threats: "...some of the hatred that I got online and some of the folks that somehow got my phone number and said some things to me — when you meet your maker, you'll have to figure that out with them."
Hostin wasn't the only one to experience some adverse effects from the false-positive — her co-host Ana Navarro did too. Keep reading for more details.
Ana Navarro revealed Donald Trump Jr. came after her
Ana Navarro also had a difficult time dealing with the media attention following her false positive COVID-19 test on the September 24 episode of "The View."
"Well, it was a little bit out of the ordinary," she said. "Now look, Friday was I was flabbergasted and frankly my first thought was, 'Oh my god,' 'cause I had just spent the day with Kamala Harris' sister, niece, and brother-in-law so I'm thinking I'm typhoid Mary and I'm gonna wipe out the entire Harris family in one week."
"Then there was this tweet from Jr, Donald Trump Jr. Apparently, he thought it was appropriate to take advantage of the false news that I had COVID to take a shot at my weight," she continued. "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? I know, like you, I have a mirror and I know I have a weight issue. So he says, 'You know given the Ana Navarro news I think this is a time to have a national conversation about COVID and obesity.'"
Navarro did not hold back at all: "I know that when you are a dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments that living off your father's fame and name and fortune that you've gotta draw attention to yourself, but baby if you wanna have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could've had it last October when your elderly, obese father had it, okay?"