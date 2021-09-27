Sunny Hostin Reveals Terrifying Fallout From False Positive COVID Test

The September 24 episode of "The View" left the audience on the edge of their seats when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro left the show due to false-positive COVID-19 tests. On September 27, the co-hosts returned to the "Hot Topics" table and revealed what really went through their heads when all of this was happening.

"There was an incredible outpouring of love and support from so many people. And I appreciate it so much," Hostin explained. "But it was really uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on, before they were verified, before I was tested again and again. And there are real-life ramifications when things like that happen."

Hostin became emotional as she continued. "It was particularly triggering because not too long ago I delivered the eulogy at my in-law's funeral," she shared. "So you can imagine how I felt thinking that I could possibly be COVID positive and my family could experience another loss — a loss I don't think my husband could handle." Although she was "relieved" to test negative and highlighted the "love and support" she received, Hostin added she received threats: "...some of the hatred that I got online and some of the folks that somehow got my phone number and said some things to me — when you meet your maker, you'll have to figure that out with them."

Hostin wasn't the only one to experience some adverse effects from the false-positive — her co-host Ana Navarro did too. Keep reading for more details.