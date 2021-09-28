The Tragic Death Of Nomadland Actor Melissa Yandell Smith

Melissa Yandell Smith, who delivered one of the most poignant lines in the Oscar-nominated film "Nomadland," has died at age 64. Smith only starred in the one film, opposite Frances McDormand, but made an "impact" on theater and acting students while working as a teacher. For the past 25 years, Smith was the Conservatory Director at the prestigious American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, where she "redesigned, invigorated and maintained the Master of Fine Arts program at the highest level," according to The New York Times. The A.C.T announced her death in a press release on September 23, saying Smith "will be greatly missed."

"It is with great sorrow that we share that Melissa Smith, longtime Director of the Conservatory, passed away on September 7, 2021," the statement began. "Melissa's impact on A.C.T. and on the American theater is immense. So many have been touched by her talent, generosity, intellect, grace, and wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed." While the A.C.T. did not confirm a cause of death, The Times wrote in an obituary piece that she died from colon cancer "at her home in San Francisco surrounded by her husband, son, brothers and friends." The publication not only said the A.C.T. Master of Arts program, under her leadership, was "internationally recognized," but that Smith had a "passion" and "deep devotion" for her craft.