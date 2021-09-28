The Tragic Death Of Batman Actor Jean Hale

Jean Hale, an actor in the original "Batman" series and the one-time wife of Dabney Coleman, has died at age 89. Hale's family told The Hollywood Reporter she died on August 3 of natural causes in Santa Monica. While Hale's most well-known for her appearances in the iconic ABC "Batman" series and a supporting role in the spy spoof "In Like a Flint," she starred in more than 60 film and TV productions. However, the Salt Lake City native may not have become the screen veteran she is today if it wasn't for a bit of luck.

Hale was born in Salt Lake City but was raised in Darien, Connecticut. Her father, Stanton G. Hale, was a major corporate leader of Mormon heritage and her great grandfather, Soloman Hale, owned a ranch with Brigham Young. Prior to studying theater, she attended the University of Utah and majored in ballet before going to Skidmore College in New York. After college, she became accustomed to being in front of the camera, as she modeled while also studying at the prestigious Neighbourhood Playhouse School of Theater. Some of her teachers included filmmakers Sydney Pollack and Martha Graham and her classmates included James Caan, Jerry Weintraub, Jessica Walter, Christopher Lloyd, Brenda Vaccaro and her then-future husband.

But it wasn't until in the early '60s when her life changed forever. While strolling down Fifth Avenue in New York City, Sandra Dee's agent, Len Luskin, spotted her. This chance meeting led to a seven-figure contract at 20th Century Fox.