What Really Happened When KUWTK Stopped Filming
The Kardashian family shocked the world in September 2020 when they announced "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was coming to an end after 20 seasons. And on an appearance on "The Late Late Show," Khloé Kardashian told James Corden just how much she missed filming.
"Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming," she explained to Corden on September 28. "So this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had and it was weird at first, but actually nice for a minute 'cause we got to remember, 'Okay I'm not mic'ed all the time, I don't have to be in full hair and makeup all day long,' and it was nice, but now that we're back and going, I miss it." She then added that even though the famous family sees each other frequently even when there's no cameras, "there's nothing like being paid to be with one another," and shouted out her mom.
As for the momager, Kris Jenner? She "missed it like crazy," according to Khloé. "I said, 'We have to start filming, it's an emergency' and they said, 'What's the emergency?' I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something,'" Kris revealed from the audience. It looks like we won't have to wait much longer until the Kardashians return to TV. Keep reading for more details.
The Kardashians are returning to TV sooner than we thought
It looks like the Kardashians already started filming their new TV show, as Kim Kardashian appeared on the September 16 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dished on the family's new project.
"We are gonna start filming probably in the fall, and we're going to have a quicker turnaround, so we hope to air in the fall as well," she told DeGeneres. Fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" know that episodes would normally have a long lead time, often airing events that occurred six to eight months prior, according to BuzzFeed News. So, this is definitely an exciting revelation.
Kim teased that viewers might get to catch a glimpse of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott's very public relationship on the new show. "I'm assuming since he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully they will be on," Kim gushed. "I love their relationship. They've grown so much together." You know it's a big deal when Kim gives her stamp of approval. One thing is for sure: We are more than ready for this famous family to return to our screens.