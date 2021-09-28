What Really Happened When KUWTK Stopped Filming

The Kardashian family shocked the world in September 2020 when they announced "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was coming to an end after 20 seasons. And on an appearance on "The Late Late Show," Khloé Kardashian told James Corden just how much she missed filming.

"Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming," she explained to Corden on September 28. "So this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had and it was weird at first, but actually nice for a minute 'cause we got to remember, 'Okay I'm not mic'ed all the time, I don't have to be in full hair and makeup all day long,' and it was nice, but now that we're back and going, I miss it." She then added that even though the famous family sees each other frequently even when there's no cameras, "there's nothing like being paid to be with one another," and shouted out her mom.

As for the momager, Kris Jenner? She "missed it like crazy," according to Khloé. "I said, 'We have to start filming, it's an emergency' and they said, 'What's the emergency?' I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something,'" Kris revealed from the audience. It looks like we won't have to wait much longer until the Kardashians return to TV. Keep reading for more details.