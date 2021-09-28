How Caitlyn Jenner Really Feels About Her Political Future

Caitlyn Jenner stopped by "The View" on September 28 and she had stories to tell, especially when co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked what she's been up to.

"Oh me, nothing... just running for governor in the fifth largest economy in the world. It's been quite a process," she responded playfully casually. She also shared some of her reasoning behind her bid for California governor. "I saw what was happening at our border and I was watching kids in cages and people dying trying to swim across and I said, 'You know what, we gotta stand up,'" she shared. As of this writing, Jenner has only received about 1% of the California Recall vote, per The Washington Post. "It didn't work out the way we wanted to in the end, but [it was] one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I met some of the most wonderful people, wonderful organizations, people doing really good things for California."

As for running again? It's certainly not off the table. "Yes, I wanna stay involved," she explained. "It really opened my eyes to political life, it opened my eyes but there's other things that I would like to do and that is one try to get the Republican party to be more inclusive. Obviously, I've always been on the Republican side, 'cause I have conservative economic values."

However, Jenner's appearance on the show wasn't received totally warmly. Keep reading for more details.