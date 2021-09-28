How Caitlyn Jenner Really Feels About Her Political Future
Caitlyn Jenner stopped by "The View" on September 28 and she had stories to tell, especially when co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked what she's been up to.
"Oh me, nothing... just running for governor in the fifth largest economy in the world. It's been quite a process," she responded playfully casually. She also shared some of her reasoning behind her bid for California governor. "I saw what was happening at our border and I was watching kids in cages and people dying trying to swim across and I said, 'You know what, we gotta stand up,'" she shared. As of this writing, Jenner has only received about 1% of the California Recall vote, per The Washington Post. "It didn't work out the way we wanted to in the end, but [it was] one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I met some of the most wonderful people, wonderful organizations, people doing really good things for California."
As for running again? It's certainly not off the table. "Yes, I wanna stay involved," she explained. "It really opened my eyes to political life, it opened my eyes but there's other things that I would like to do and that is one try to get the Republican party to be more inclusive. Obviously, I've always been on the Republican side, 'cause I have conservative economic values."
However, Jenner's appearance on the show wasn't received totally warmly. Keep reading for more details.
Caitlyn Jenner's appearance drew mixed reactions on 'The View'
Caitlyn Jenner stopped by "The View" on September 28 and dished on possibly running for office again, but not all viewers were thrilled to see her on their screens.
"Why do people keep giving her a platform? She has nothing to offer, she speaks GQP talking points and only wants attention. Quit giving these types airtime, who next? Tucker? Marjorie? Boebert?" one critic tweeted. Another added, "I see again why I don't watch this show. WTF? She's not even saying anything: a lot of vague words, no clear images of what she's done. SMH. Empty conversation."
However, at least one fan seemed to enjoy Jenner's appearance, even if they weren't a fan of the reality star and political hopeful herself. "I actually like to see people show who they are, in live interviews, not just through scripted sound bytes," they wrote. "@TheView hosts did a great job of poking holes in every stance Jenner said she was for. Like healthcare worker shortages. It was an adult, effective conversation."