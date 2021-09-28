How Sara Haines Really Felt About Her First Day At The View

"The View" co-host Sara Haines chatted with former co-host Lisa Ling on the September 28 episode of the "Behind the Table" podcast, and there was plenty of discussion — especially about Haines' first day on the show.

"I remember the first day I came here, ['The View' co-creator and executive producer] Bill Geddie pulled me out of my dressing room, and I remember my brother was with me 'cause I was petrified, and he's like my security blanket," she explained. "Bill points at this bill of rights of the show and he says to me, 'Today you're 25% of this table.' He's like, 'I want to hear from you 25% of the time.' So I spent the whole first time doing math in my head: 'How many times have I spoken up, did I hit 25% yet?' I was really nervous."

Haines continued, "I remember right before we walked out on set that first day, it was Whoopi [Goldberg], Jenny McCarthy, Sherri Shepherd and myself. And Sherri turned around really quickly and she says, 'It can be really tough to get in at this table, but if you want to talk just tap me under the table to let me know because I'm on my way outta here and you're on your way in.'"

