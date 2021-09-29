Did Jared And Ivanka Really Try To Force A Meeting With The Queen?
In June, Joe Biden traveled abroad to meet Queen Elizabeth, marking a return to business as usual for world leaders. The visit also commemorated the first time that England's longest reigning monarch met with a U.S. president without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April. Biden's meeting with the Queen followed the end of his first G7 summit, during which figureheads across Europe gathered to discuss the world's most pressing issues, including climate change and COVID-19 recovery efforts. Of his visit, CNN reported that Biden called Her Majesty an "extremely gracious" woman. "She was very generous," the president said, adding that she "reminded me of my mother in terms of the look of her and the generosity."
Biden is not the first world leader to be charmed by Queen Elizabeth, who has now met with 13 U.S. presidents. "The Queen has been a source of inspiration for me, like so many people around the world," Barack Obama tweeted during a visit to London in 2016. According to CNN, ex-President Donald Trump is also said to be an Anglophile, and fondly recalls watching his own mother view the Queen's coronation in 1953. But that didn't stop him from breaking protocol in 2018 by being late to meet the queen, walking in front of her, and turning his back to her. And speaking of Trump, there are other members of his controversial family who once tried to meet with Queen Elizabeth — and were unsuccessful.
Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner believe they were royalty?
Another bombshell book from within the White House is set to hit shelves October 5, and it promises to be a doozy, according to The Washington Post. Titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," author and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham details how Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner allegedly once tried to crash a royal meeting with Her Majesty ... even though they couldn't fit inside the helicopter. "I finally figured out what was going on," Grisham writes in the book (via The Washington Post). "Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."
As one of the longest-serving Trump advisers, Grisham had a front row seat to any dysfunction in the White House, and her book is particularly harsh about Kushner and his wife. The Washington Post notes that Grisham criticizes the couple for holding senior positions despite a lack of experience, and refers to Kushner as "the Slim Reaper," due to "his habit of inserting himself into other people's projects, making a mess and leaving them to take the blame."
Therefore, it's little wonder that Grisham lays the blame for Donald Trump's 2020 election loss squarely at Kushner's feet. "I had shared with Mrs. Trump many times my opinion that if we lost reelection in 2020 it would be because of Jared," she writes. Sounds like there are plenty more bombshells to break when "I'll Take Your Questions Now" officially drops.