Did Jared And Ivanka Really Try To Force A Meeting With The Queen?

In June, Joe Biden traveled abroad to meet Queen Elizabeth, marking a return to business as usual for world leaders. The visit also commemorated the first time that England's longest reigning monarch met with a U.S. president without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April. Biden's meeting with the Queen followed the end of his first G7 summit, during which figureheads across Europe gathered to discuss the world's most pressing issues, including climate change and COVID-19 recovery efforts. Of his visit, CNN reported that Biden called Her Majesty an "extremely gracious" woman. "She was very generous," the president said, adding that she "reminded me of my mother in terms of the look of her and the generosity."

Biden is not the first world leader to be charmed by Queen Elizabeth, who has now met with 13 U.S. presidents. "The Queen has been a source of inspiration for me, like so many people around the world," Barack Obama tweeted during a visit to London in 2016. According to CNN, ex-President Donald Trump is also said to be an Anglophile, and fondly recalls watching his own mother view the Queen's coronation in 1953. But that didn't stop him from breaking protocol in 2018 by being late to meet the queen, walking in front of her, and turning his back to her. And speaking of Trump, there are other members of his controversial family who once tried to meet with Queen Elizabeth — and were unsuccessful.