How Is The Queen Honoring Meghan And Harry?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit continues to fascinate the masses due to its resulting stories of intrigue, betrayal, and heartache it has inspired; it's like watching "The Crown" in real-time. Her Majesty The Queen is obviously one of the most important characters here, as she could completely sever the couple's tenuous ties to the royal family if she wished to.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express that Her Majesty was making her true feelings known about Megxit when she stripped Harry of his military titles. "To take away military appointments from Harry, who has served in Afghanistan twice, emphasizes that the queen feels he has let down the monarchy," he said. However, royal commentator Angela Levin opined that Queen Elizabeth's love of her grandson would prevent her from completely cutting him off. She tweeted that the royal family was "worried about his mental health" and feared that shunning him could have "devastating consequences."
During the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry revealed that a planned meeting with the queen was canceled after he and Meghan informed the institution of their plans to relinquish their royal roles, and his grandmother told him she was too busy to reschedule it, per People. But the queen is making a move that proves that she still considers Harry and Meghan valued members of her family. Keep scrolling to find out what it is.
The Queen is giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle some new bling
Prince Harry may no longer be able to step out in his full military regalia, but Queen Elizabeth II plans on honoring her grandson with a shiny new medal. According to Daily Express, he and Meghan Markle are on the list of royals who will receive a "purely commemorative" Platinum Jubilee medal in 2022.
The queen presented Harry with similar medals at her 2002 Golden Jubilee and 2012 Diamond Jubilee, so not doing so this time around would surely be perceived as a slap in the face. But while some reports paint a picture of a rocky relationship between Harry and his grandmother, he's worked hard to show the world that he still reveres her. While he admitted to Oprah that he wasn't on the best terms with his father and older brother, he said no such thing about the queen. He also shot down rumors that he sprung his decision to step down as a senior royal on her. "No, I would never blindside my grandmother, I have too much respect for her," he said, per The Guardian.
Harry and Meghan even named their daughter Lilibet in Her Majesty's honor, and a spokesperson for the couple told People that they talked to the queen before using the nickname. She hasn't met her namesake yet, but The Sun has reported that the Sussexes are trying to arrange a meeting with her well ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.