How Is The Queen Honoring Meghan And Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit continues to fascinate the masses due to its resulting stories of intrigue, betrayal, and heartache it has inspired; it's like watching "The Crown" in real-time. Her Majesty The Queen is obviously one of the most important characters here, as she could completely sever the couple's tenuous ties to the royal family if she wished to.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express that Her Majesty was making her true feelings known about Megxit when she stripped Harry of his military titles. "To take away military appointments from Harry, who has served in Afghanistan twice, emphasizes that the queen feels he has let down the monarchy," he said. However, royal commentator Angela Levin opined that Queen Elizabeth's love of her grandson would prevent her from completely cutting him off. She tweeted that the royal family was "worried about his mental health" and feared that shunning him could have "devastating consequences."

During the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry revealed that a planned meeting with the queen was canceled after he and Meghan informed the institution of their plans to relinquish their royal roles, and his grandmother told him she was too busy to reschedule it, per People. But the queen is making a move that proves that she still considers Harry and Meghan valued members of her family. Keep scrolling to find out what it is.