Halsey's Birthday Surprise Has Fans Freaking Out
Halsey celebrated her birthday in the most special way — with baby Ender Ridley, who she welcomed in July.
On September 29, Halsey took to Instagram and noted that Ender was "the best birthday gift there is," along with a rocket emoji. This also marks the first time Halsey has shown Ender's face on the platform, as she has usually kept her baby's face away from the camera. Naturally, fans went into overdrive and flooded the comments with well-wishes. One wrote, "Love this angel." Another added, "PLS HE HAS YOUR EYES AND SMILE." Another chimed in with, "Oh my god the baby has your face." It seems like fans were waiting forever to catch a glimpse of Ender, and Halsey delivered!
Halsey already seemed overjoyed to be a mom. When she welcomed Ender in July, she wrote on Instagram, "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love." Although Halsey loves motherhood, what has she said about this new chapter in her life? Keep reading for more details.
Halsey gets candid on the struggles of motherhood
Halsey gave birth to baby Ender Ridley in July, but regardless of their celebrity status, she has experienced relatable struggles throughout her postpartum journey, especially relating to her gender identity.
"My pregnancy has changed my body so much," they tweeted on September 9. "Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you're not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you." She continued, "The pressure to look 'androgynous' as a means of gender non-confirming expression (as a big titty breastfeeding mom) coupled with expectation to have a perfect body right after birth is a cocktail of confusion. I'm patiently reminding myself to do me in any way that feels good."
Halsey didn't stop there, adding that "it's all bull***t and we are all doing our best." She seemed glad to share her "vulnerable thoughts" as she wrote, "If you relate you're not alone ." Well, she's definitely not alone with her beautiful baby boy.