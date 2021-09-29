The Real Reason Jeannie Mai Is Waiting To Find Out The Sex Of Her Baby

In case you missed it, Jeannie Mai recently revealed that she's expecting her first child with husband Jeezy. The TV personality announced the pregnancy on the first Season 8 episode of "The Real," alongside co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais. "Our 'Real' fam is growing," Mai said. "It's been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys, 'cause we've had so much to reveal ... including the fact that I am pregnant."

The same day as the on-air announcement, Mai shared a few maternity pics on social media, featuring Jeezy. "When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye...I have never been this thankful to feel so alive," she wrote on Instagram. "Here come the Jenkins." Mai's pregnancy announcement took some by surprise, given the fact she admitted she didn't want any children with ex-husband Freddy Harteis.

On the same "The Real" episode, Mai explained why she changed her mind. "You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, 'I'd never be a mom,'" she said. "And there's so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you." How sweet! More recently, Mai revealed that she doesn't want to know the sex of their baby until giving birth. Find out why below.