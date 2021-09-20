Why Jeannie Mai's Pregnancy Announcement Brings Up Questions About Her Previous Marriage

Jeannie Mai famously revealed on the Season 8 premiere of "The Real" that, prior to her relationship with Jeezy, she never felt "safe." "I think the reason why it's such a big deal is because Jeezy made me realize that I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" the co-host explained before adding, "As soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."

Alas, this isn't the first time Mai has opened up about her lackluster first marriage. During a 2019 episode of "The Real," Mai confessed that her "standards were low" when she tied the knot to Freddy Harteis. "We can go into a whole counseling session on why I only gave myself the bare minimum, so I am not blaming my ex for the things that he barely came through to do," she carefully added. "I didn't even know until my new relationship that something as basic..." she trailed off as she started to get emotional, before adding, "But even something as basic as, like, at his birthday party, he [Jeezy] left his own birthday to drive me to the airport ... he was like 'are you kidding? I want to see you off.'"

Perhaps, Mai is getting that fairytale Cinderella story she never knew she needed after all!