Why Jeannie Mai's Pregnancy Announcement Brings Up Questions About Her Previous Marriage
Congratulations are in order for celeb couple Jeannie Mai and Jeezy! Talk show co-host Mai was overjoyed when she announced she was expecting a bundle of joy with her rapper hubby during the Season 8 premiere episode of the "The Real." But make no mistake — becoming a mom hasn't always been on Mai's to-do list!
"You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, 'I'd never be a mom,'" she confessed. "And there's so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you," she declared.
But what does Mai's change of heart imply about her previous marriage to Freddy Harteis? Keep reading after the jump to find out her thoughts!
Jeannie Mai says she never felt 'safe' until her relationship with Jeezy
Jeannie Mai famously revealed on the Season 8 premiere of "The Real" that, prior to her relationship with Jeezy, she never felt "safe." "I think the reason why it's such a big deal is because Jeezy made me realize that I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" the co-host explained before adding, "As soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."
Alas, this isn't the first time Mai has opened up about her lackluster first marriage. During a 2019 episode of "The Real," Mai confessed that her "standards were low" when she tied the knot to Freddy Harteis. "We can go into a whole counseling session on why I only gave myself the bare minimum, so I am not blaming my ex for the things that he barely came through to do," she carefully added. "I didn't even know until my new relationship that something as basic..." she trailed off as she started to get emotional, before adding, "But even something as basic as, like, at his birthday party, he [Jeezy] left his own birthday to drive me to the airport ... he was like 'are you kidding? I want to see you off.'"
Perhaps, Mai is getting that fairytale Cinderella story she never knew she needed after all!