Jenna Bush Hager Just Dropped Personal News About Her Twin Barbara

The Bush family is growing! Jenna Bush Hager shared the news of her niece's birth on Instagram on September 28 alongside a few family photos with the new baby. Named Cora Georgia Coyne, the baby girl is the first child of Jenna's twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush.

One of the pictures shows Jenna and Barbara gazing at the new baby (seen below) while another shows the new mom and her husband, Craig Coyne, holding their newborn together. "Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)," the "Today" host wrote. "I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama," she added. "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."

Jenna and Barbara's parents, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, officially made the announcement of their granddaughter's birth on September 28 as well. "With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," a statement on their website read, adding that Cora was born the day prior. "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," it concluded. It turns out that Cora's name is quite meaningful. Read on to find out the history behind her name.