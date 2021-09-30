The Strange Thing That William And Kate Have In Common With Meghan And Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with Kate Middleton and Prince William, are two power couples that are also a tabloid-favorite. Both couples have been going through some eventful days as well. While Harry and Meghan have been busy bees after their multi-million dollar Netflix and Spotify deals, William is on a mission to help fight climate change with his Earthshot Prize initiative.
We haven't had many chances to see the two couples together, especially after Harry and Meghan decided to let go of their royal duties in early 2020. Since then, the Sussexes have moved to California and have settled into a new life with their two children. William, meanwhile, has been steadily holding on to royal reigns as the monarchy recovers from the loss of Prince Philip. The fact that Harry's away from the U.K. doesn't mean that he's not doing his part to help better the world, though. "My life is always going to be about public service — [Meghan and I] signed up to that and the two of us enjoy doing that, trying to bring some compassion and trying to make people happy and trying to change the world in any small way that we can," Harry shared in a February interview with James Corden (via BBC).
Despite the two brothers standing apart, trying to build a legacy of their own, there's something that's clearly uniting them: their yearn to do their part in the world. Here's one more strange thing the two couples have in common.
The Sussexes and Cambridges have the same animal
There's nothing more familiar than the sound of a rooster crowing in the morning for these famous royal couples. When Prince William and Kate Middleton toured Ulster University's Magee Campus' petting zoo during their trip to Northern Ireland in September, the two had a bit to say about the animals they have. "We've had lots of animals during lockdown," Kate said, per People. "During lockdown, animals are often like therapy." William also added the two had even gotten hold of "lots of chickens."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, weren't shy of showing off their son Archie's own chicken coop, which is known as "Archie's Chick Inn." During a March interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple revealed that they rescued some hens from a farm factory, adding that it was a part of their "down to basics" life. While the chickens are a common thread between the two couples — something they both care about — William and Kate also have a dog and a pet hamster named Marvin. William also shared that his son, Prince George, is "obsessed" with snakes. "He's going to be so upset he missed this," he noted while at the petting zoo.
Now that we know what's common between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, we can't wait to see what their family reunion will look like. Besides, they always have so much to catch up on, and having chickens in common might just be a good start to the conversation.