The Strange Thing That William And Kate Have In Common With Meghan And Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with Kate Middleton and Prince William, are two power couples that are also a tabloid-favorite. Both couples have been going through some eventful days as well. While Harry and Meghan have been busy bees after their multi-million dollar Netflix and Spotify deals, William is on a mission to help fight climate change with his Earthshot Prize initiative.

We haven't had many chances to see the two couples together, especially after Harry and Meghan decided to let go of their royal duties in early 2020. Since then, the Sussexes have moved to California and have settled into a new life with their two children. William, meanwhile, has been steadily holding on to royal reigns as the monarchy recovers from the loss of Prince Philip. The fact that Harry's away from the U.K. doesn't mean that he's not doing his part to help better the world, though. "My life is always going to be about public service — [Meghan and I] signed up to that and the two of us enjoy doing that, trying to bring some compassion and trying to make people happy and trying to change the world in any small way that we can," Harry shared in a February interview with James Corden (via BBC).

Despite the two brothers standing apart, trying to build a legacy of their own, there's something that's clearly uniting them: their yearn to do their part in the world. Here's one more strange thing the two couples have in common.