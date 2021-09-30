How Much Does It Cost To Live Next To Prince Charles?
While speculation remains whether or not Prince Charles will indeed be England's next king (he has a lot to overcome before that's possible) and move into Buckingham Palace when Queen Elizabeth II dies, he's already making plans for the iconic palace — plans that the reigning monarch is not thrilled about. According to Mirror UK, the Prince of Wales would like to see the royal residence turned into a museum, but as a source told the outlet, that will "not be happening any time soon" because his mother is "not very keen on that particular idea and believes, of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts."
However, it might be that Charles will never have the opportunity to transform the residence as he pleases, even after Elizabeth's death, as speculation remains that he may actually give up the throne (and his chance to call Buckingham Palace home), instead allowing the crown to skip a generation and Prince William to become England's next king.
While he ponders that very decision, though, Charles has plenty of other properties he's free to manage as he pleases, including a beloved estate he purchased in 1980 as a family home for himself, Princess Diana, and their two sons — an estate which Diana reportedly disliked and compared to a "prison," but which Charles continues to enjoy and use to this day — and which you can now move right next door to!
Living next to Prince Charles is 'particularly special'
If you have ever dreamed of getting close to the British monarchy, now's your chance to live like a royal — right next to one! Prince Charles is entitled to numerous royal residences as the Prince of Wales, according to his official website, including his and Camilla's official London residence, Clarence House. But he actually has homes in England, Scotland, and Wales, and he and the Duchess of Cornwall consider Highgrove House, located near Tetbury, Gloucestershire (just over 100 miles West from London) to be their actual "family home." Now, as the New York Post discovered, the property "bordering" Highgrove is up for sale.
Clocking in at 117 acres, the Elmestree House Estate was built in 1844 and hasn't been on the market since 1949. In addition to the 11-bedroom main palace, a four-bedroom 17th-century farmhouse called Farm End is also included. The two properties are connected by a 19,000-square-foot "wing" built in 1900 as a carriageway and later turned into a ballroom, and there's also a three-bedroom annex, a two-bedroom cottage, a lake, and expansive greenery. If you're interested in how much all that costs, the estate is listed at $10.1 million, but as realtor Matthew Sudlow told the outlet, it's worth every penny. That's because the historical Grade II home is "particularly special" since it's "remarkable" to find "a house that is as architecturally pure as Elmestree in this part of the world, with many original features along with a model farmstead of this size intact." Sign us up!