How Much Does It Cost To Live Next To Prince Charles?

While speculation remains whether or not Prince Charles will indeed be England's next king (he has a lot to overcome before that's possible) and move into Buckingham Palace when Queen Elizabeth II dies, he's already making plans for the iconic palace — plans that the reigning monarch is not thrilled about. According to Mirror UK, the Prince of Wales would like to see the royal residence turned into a museum, but as a source told the outlet, that will "not be happening any time soon" because his mother is "not very keen on that particular idea and believes, of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts."

However, it might be that Charles will never have the opportunity to transform the residence as he pleases, even after Elizabeth's death, as speculation remains that he may actually give up the throne (and his chance to call Buckingham Palace home), instead allowing the crown to skip a generation and Prince William to become England's next king.

While he ponders that very decision, though, Charles has plenty of other properties he's free to manage as he pleases, including a beloved estate he purchased in 1980 as a family home for himself, Princess Diana, and their two sons — an estate which Diana reportedly disliked and compared to a "prison," but which Charles continues to enjoy and use to this day — and which you can now move right next door to!