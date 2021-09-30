The Huge Revelation Gloria Estefan Just Revealed About Her Life On Red Table Talk

After Gloria Estefan told her mother about what her abuser had done, she swiftly took action — but only to a certain degree. "I told her about it and the police came and she said, 'This is what's happening.' And they told my mother not to press charges because they said I was going to go through worse trauma having to get on a stand and testify," she continued. "And that's the one thing that I feel bad about, knowing that there must have been other victims." (Per People, Estefan disclosed knowing one other survivor of the same abuser.)

Despite it all, Estefan's abuser seemingly refused to disappear into the woodwork. Years later, after Estefan's seminal hit "Conga" topped the charts in the mid-1980s, her abuser purportedly wrote a letter to a South Florida paper for the purpose of criticizing both Estefan and her song. "At that moment, I was so angry that I was about to blow the lid off of everything," recounted Estefan. "And then I thought ... 'You know what? It's that manipulation and control, but that's what they do. They take your power.'" But even after the success her career has wrought, Estefan was candid about why she wanted to share her story now. "We wanted to create this space where we talk about important things," she concluded, "and hopefully it will make a difference to everybody that's watching out there."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).