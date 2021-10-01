The Strange Connection Meghan Markle Might Have To An Informercial Company

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, they've managed to ink some major multi-million deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. And now some reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are supposedly looking to add "spokesperson" to their already long list of job titles — as they flew home from their trip to New York City in a jet owned by the direct marketing company Guthy-Renker, according to the Daily Mail. This is the same company that big A-list stars such as Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum have worked with in the past to sell their beauty lines. The company is known for its informercials, and call themselves the "industry leader in direct marketing."

So far neither Harry nor Meghan have made any comments about the informercial or product line speculation, but the media has been using the term "Markle Sparkle" to describe Meghan's glow for some time. In fact, taking care of her health both from the inside and out has always been on Meghan's mind. As she told Best Health — years before she got together with Harry — "As I'm getting older, my approach to aging is quite different. I make sure that I take care of my skin and body, especially with the work hours I have." Meghan also noted that she doesn't "just take care of myself for aesthetic reasons, but because how I feel is dictated by what I'm eating, how much rest I'm getting and how much water I'm drinking." With that said, we could definitely see Meghan doing an informercial — as long as she's not recording them during her private jet flights.