Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Slammed As 'Insufferable.' Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York City at the end of September, marking their first trip together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand for the Global Citizen Live event, which was held in Central Park on September 25, according to People magazine. During their stay, Harry and Meghan made various stops, meeting with politicians, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul, during a trip to the 9/11 museum, for example. The couple also visited an elementary school in Harlem where Meghan read her children's book, "The Bench," to a group of students, according to Vogue.

Before heading back to Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan stopped in at United Nations Headquarters to chat with U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed who described their meeting as "lovely," according to Reuters. The New York trip seemed to prove that Harry and Meghan are passionate about various causes, and they want to ensure that their voices are amongst those of some of the most influential in the country. Since Harry has never lived anywhere outside of the UK, this is particularly important for him to establish some ground in the United States. And while the duke and duchess seem to have a great deal of support from people all over the world, there are some who are constantly criticizing the pair as they forge their new path. One critic called the couple "insufferable," according to the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out why.