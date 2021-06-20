The Truth Behind The Images In Meghan Markle's Book The Bench

Meghan Markle's sweet Father's Day gift for Prince Harry has become a new children's book. According to an NPR interview, Meghan's NY Times best-selling book "The Bench" took inspiration from that touching gift. The duchess got her husband a bench for his first Father's Day after their son, Archie, was born, as "a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son." Accompanying the sentimental present was a poem on a small plaque that read in part: "This is your bench / Where life will begin / For you and our son / Our baby, our kin."

The poem has now become a best-selling illustrated children's book, according to the Daily Mail. "The Bench," published in 2021, is all about the quiet, loving moments of bonding between fathers and sons — and it was also inspired by many of the sweet memories Meghan has seen Prince Harry and Archie share. "Those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem," Meghan told NPR.

As for the illustrations, Meghan turned to an award-winning artist to bring the images of "The Bench" to life.