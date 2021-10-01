The Heartbreaking Truth About Lady Gaga's Latest Project

Lady Gaga is full of emotion — and for good reason. The singer took to Twitter on September 30 to announce the release of "Love For Sale," her last album with Tony Bennett. "i love you tony and susan. in just under 5 hrs the world can listen to 'Love For Sale,' our last album. my greatest honor, a bittersweet joyous heartbreak. i will never be the same Tony. thank you for your gift to all of us," she wrote.

Her message was in response to Bennett's, who shared similar excitement about the project. "Susan and I tuned in for @ladygaga's special live performance to celebrate #LoveForSale. So glad we could all join no matter where we are in the world. Lady, your performance was fantastic as always. Proud to release the Love For Sale album with you tomorrow," he tweeted.

"Love For Sale" is Gaga and Bennett's second duets album, as the pair released "Cheek to Cheek" in 2013. On August 3 and August 5, Gaga and Bennett performed together at "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" to celebrate his 95th birthday. Unfortunately, those performances were his last due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease. Despite his struggle, Bennett's music will continue to inspire musicians for generations to come.

Gaga's announcement sparked plenty of reactions amongst her fans — keep reading for more details.