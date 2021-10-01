What Katie Couric Revealed About Prince Andrew

In 2010, Katie Couric found herself to be in the same company as Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew at a dinner party that was hosted by the disgraced financier. The Duke of York told the BBC that he was only there because he wanted to pull the plug on his friendship with Epstein "honorably," but according to Couric, there was nothing honorable about being there in the first place. (Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in prison in August 2019 with charges of sex trafficking, per Vox, while Andrew has been accused of — and is being sued for — rape of an underage girl.)

Couric says that she was at the party with her ex-boyfriend Brooks Perlin, per the Daily Mail. The couple couldn't help but notice just how young the women were who took their coats when they entered the party that night and how much it reminded them of the Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman movie "Eyes Wide Shut," but with a twist. Couric wrote in her book that there were "creepy chandeliers and body part art" everywhere. Couric also admitted that she was curious as to why she was even invited to the party in the first place. "I couldn't imagine what Epstein and Andrew were up to, apart from trying to cultivate friends in the media. Which, in retrospect, they must have figured they'd need when the pedophilia charges started rolling in," Couric wrote in her book, according to an excerpt in the Daily Mail.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).