Is The Atmosphere At The Tamron Hall Show Toxic?

When Tamron Hall left the "Today" show, she was confident that another opportunity would arise. "I already knew they made the wrong choice when I left the door ... whether that show made it or not, I knew I was making the right decision for me," she told Variety in 2019 when reflecting on her departure. Eventually, ABC gave the host her own program with the "Tamron Hall" show.

Producer Bill Geddie — who helped Barbara Walters develop "The View" into a daytime juggernaut — was brought on as the executive producer of Hall's self-titled show, but that relationship quickly soured. In March 2020 it was announced that Geddie was leaving, per Page Six. Geddie and the host reportedly clashed over the idea of bringing Bill O'Reilly on the show, which caused lasting friction between the two.

By June 2020, Candi Carter had been hired as the new producer of the "Tamron Hall" show. Carter also boasted credentials from "The View," and she spent 15 years working on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," per Page Six. The producer brought over a "dream team" of staffers for Hall's program who worked alongside her on Winfrey's show. Bringing on this new team meant clearing space with the old hires, and Carter and Hall gave pink slips to a reported 18 staff members. "It was a bloodbath," one source told Page Six. But how did Hall and Carter develop their own feud?