How Will Cheryl Burke And Cody Rigsby Still Compete On DWTS Despite Testing Positive For COVID?

The "Dancing with the Stars" world was rocked when dancer Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19. She tearfully announced her diagnosis in an Instagram video on September 26. "I feel so bad for Cody [Rigsby]," she said. "I feel like I'm letting him down."

While Burke obviously could not appear on the show that week, the judges instead reviewed her rehearsal with Rigsby, a popular Peloton instructor, CNN reported. The pair scored 24 out of 40, with Derek Hough calling it "really, really good," while Carrie Ann Inaba — who tested positive for coronavirus in December — called it "lackluster." Rigsby did not appear live in the episode either "out of an abundance of caution," per host Tyra Banks. "However, this does not mean they're out of the competition," she added.

But this saga took a dramatic turn when Rigsby announced on Instagram that he too had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year. "I right now have really mild symptoms," he said before listing his symptoms, which include congestion, a cough, and a slight headache. "But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day," he added, attributing his more mild symptoms to the vaccine.

So with one team taken out by COVID-19, what is the show going to do? Here's what they announced.