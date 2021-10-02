The Real Meaning Behind Prince William's Name

Royal fans cannot wait for Prince William to ascend the throne. Second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles, William has got it all. He's charming, confident, and has a working style that's adaptive to how the world is changing. But, oh, how common that name is!

Things could have been different and the future King of England could have been known differently. As historian Robert Lacey wrote for People, William's father, Prince Charles, wanted his firstborn to be known by another name. His choice was Arthur, but Princess Diana suggested William, which was a more common name. The name Arthur did stick and became William's second name, however — a name he also bestowed upon his second son, Prince Louis.

Charles' choice was solid, as King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table are legendary, becoming the popular subject of both books and films. Interestingly, the name also found its way onto the top 10 boys' names list in England and Wales for the first time in a century thanks to the Netflix drama "Peaky Blinders" (per The Guardian). But what does his name mean? Here's more on the real meaning behind William's name and how Diana's choice resonated a history of greatness — something William will have to live up to when he becomes king.