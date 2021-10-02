The Real Meaning Behind Prince William's Name
Royal fans cannot wait for Prince William to ascend the throne. Second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles, William has got it all. He's charming, confident, and has a working style that's adaptive to how the world is changing. But, oh, how common that name is!
Things could have been different and the future King of England could have been known differently. As historian Robert Lacey wrote for People, William's father, Prince Charles, wanted his firstborn to be known by another name. His choice was Arthur, but Princess Diana suggested William, which was a more common name. The name Arthur did stick and became William's second name, however — a name he also bestowed upon his second son, Prince Louis.
Charles' choice was solid, as King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table are legendary, becoming the popular subject of both books and films. Interestingly, the name also found its way onto the top 10 boys' names list in England and Wales for the first time in a century thanks to the Netflix drama "Peaky Blinders" (per The Guardian). But what does his name mean? Here's more on the real meaning behind William's name and how Diana's choice resonated a history of greatness — something William will have to live up to when he becomes king.
Prince William's name is taken from a warrior king
The name 'William' comes from a warrior who was crowned king on Christmas. Known as 'William the Conqueror,' he won the Battle of Hastings in 1066. Historian and author of "Battle of the Brothers," Robert Lacey, writes that William built "formidable stone castles — notably the fortress overlooking the River Thames at Windsor, from which Britain's modern royal family have taken their name and where the Queen now spends much of her time" (via People).
Lacey adds that Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, knew that her son lived up to the legacy of his namesake even during his childhood. "'He's obviously going to be a great King,' Diana would tell Simone Simmons, her confidante. Diana would say this when she watched William organize soccer in the gardens of their home at Kensington Palace, or while he would work around having midnight feasts during a sleepover with his friends. "'Look how they're drawn to him! He's a born leader," Lacey writes of Diana talking about William. Per Marie Claire, Diana was also told to choose a name that would go well with "King," knowing her child would be the future heir to the throne.
Clearly, William has so much to live up to with his name, and so far, he's doing just fine. For instance, his Earthshot Prize aims to solve some of the world's most challenging environmental problems — a step only a thoughtful future king would take. Diana certainly wasn't wrong!