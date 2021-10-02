The Huge Jeopardy Record Matt Amodio Just Broke
Matt Amodio has been on an incredible "Jeopardy!" run. A computer science PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut, Amodio has been the reigning champ for more than one month, and he has been breaking records left and right. People may have been unsure about Amodio, especially when he shortened his questions to "what's" and uses the contraction, rather than the more traditional "what is," for each and every response he gives — never switching to "who's" — but there's no question that this guy is smart. Like, really smart.
So, why did Amodio try out for the show in the first place? His dad convinced him. "I like 'Jeopardy!' I've seen, I think, every episode in my lifetime, and I, nonetheless, didn't think I'd be good enough to be on the show. My dad said, 'take the anytime test. Nothing worse can happen than you won't get on, so just give it a try.' I said, 'fine, I'll do it. For you.' And I got a call. And then I got another call. And now I'm here. And I just can't believe it," Amodio said during a Q&A that was posted on Jeopardy's YouTube channel.
Each day, "Jeopardy!" fans have tuned in to see if Amodio will be able to keep his streak going, and while he may have had one or two close calls, he's been dealing with runaways almost every episode. On Friday, October 1, Amodio broke a huge record. Keep reading to find out where he stands.
Matt Amodio is now the second-highest consecutive Jeopardy winner ever
Clinching another win on October 1, Matt Amodio has solidified his place amongst some of the best people to ever play the game. According to People magazine, Amodio now has a stunning 33 wins under his belt, and he has surpassed former "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer. Only one other "Jeopardy!" champion stands in Amodio's way of all-time greatness, and that's Ken Jennings, who won an impressive 74 games in a row back in 2004.
"My name may be near Brad, Ken, and then James in the record book, but I'm just glad I'm not up near them with buzzers in their hands, because we know who the real GOATS still are," a humble Amodio said in an interview following his October 1 win (via YouTube). "[Ken] always been the face of Jeopardy! to me, and so when I think of Jeopardy!, I think of him. To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience," Amodio said. He also revealed that he's watched Jennings on the show, and he took one thing in particular from him to help him out — his demeanor. Amodio praised Jennings' "great stoic personality."
Thus far, Amodio has won $1,267,801, but he says that the more he wins, the more pressure he feels to keep winning. Well, the pressure is on because it doesn't look like Amodio will be saying goodbye to "Jeopardy!" anytime soon — and we're totally here for it.