The Huge Jeopardy Record Matt Amodio Just Broke

Matt Amodio has been on an incredible "Jeopardy!" run. A computer science PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut, Amodio has been the reigning champ for more than one month, and he has been breaking records left and right. People may have been unsure about Amodio, especially when he shortened his questions to "what's" and uses the contraction, rather than the more traditional "what is," for each and every response he gives — never switching to "who's" — but there's no question that this guy is smart. Like, really smart.

So, why did Amodio try out for the show in the first place? His dad convinced him. "I like 'Jeopardy!' I've seen, I think, every episode in my lifetime, and I, nonetheless, didn't think I'd be good enough to be on the show. My dad said, 'take the anytime test. Nothing worse can happen than you won't get on, so just give it a try.' I said, 'fine, I'll do it. For you.' And I got a call. And then I got another call. And now I'm here. And I just can't believe it," Amodio said during a Q&A that was posted on Jeopardy's YouTube channel.

Each day, "Jeopardy!" fans have tuned in to see if Amodio will be able to keep his streak going, and while he may have had one or two close calls, he's been dealing with runaways almost every episode. On Friday, October 1, Amodio broke a huge record. Keep reading to find out where he stands.