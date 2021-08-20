James Holzhauer Had Quite The Reaction To Mike Richards' Jeopardy! Exit

On August 20, Mike Richards stepped down as "Jeopardy" host, nine days after he was named to succeed the legendary Alex Trebek as the brand new face of the popular game show. The decision came after unflattering and ugly details resurfaced about his past conduct and statements, which included numerous discrimination lawsuits from his time producing "The Price is Right" and disparaging comments he made about women on an eight-year-old podcast series. Richards made the announcement in a memo to the show staffers.

"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on 'Jeopardy!' as we look to start a new chapter," he wrote in the memo (via People). "...I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show." Richards then said he would "be stepping down as host effective immediately," but will remain as executive producer.

Richards' outing elicited celebratory cheers from fans, many of whom had negative reactions to his appointment, as well as from former "Jeopardy!" contestants. James Holzhauer, one of the winningest champions on the show, couldn't help but react to this change of events. Find out what he said below.