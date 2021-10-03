Did Prince William Derail Meghan And Harry's Plans For Lilibet Diana?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Lili's birth on the Archewell website, many have been wondering all kinds of things about the couple's newest addition. For example, there has been a lot of speculation about when Harry and Meghan would travel to the UK as a family so that baby Lili could meet her dad's side of the family. From there, rumors that Harry wanted to christen Lili at Windsor took off. "Harry told people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother. They are happy to wait until circumstances allow," a royal source told the Daily Mail back in July.

Thus far, it doesn't seem like Harry and Meghan have any plans to travel to London with their kids, and details about a possible christening haven't been shared. According to Express, however, there have been reports that Harry and Meghan have talked to the queen, putting in a formal request to have Lili christened in a similar ceremony to her big brother's. Lili will be 4-months-old in October, which suggests that her christening could be "imminent," according to the report. As for why plans haven't exactly come together, well there could be a reason for it. Keep reading to find out Prince William's rumored role in derailing Lili's christening.