Did Prince William Derail Meghan And Harry's Plans For Lilibet Diana?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Lili's birth on the Archewell website, many have been wondering all kinds of things about the couple's newest addition. For example, there has been a lot of speculation about when Harry and Meghan would travel to the UK as a family so that baby Lili could meet her dad's side of the family. From there, rumors that Harry wanted to christen Lili at Windsor took off. "Harry told people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother. They are happy to wait until circumstances allow," a royal source told the Daily Mail back in July.
Thus far, it doesn't seem like Harry and Meghan have any plans to travel to London with their kids, and details about a possible christening haven't been shared. According to Express, however, there have been reports that Harry and Meghan have talked to the queen, putting in a formal request to have Lili christened in a similar ceremony to her big brother's. Lili will be 4-months-old in October, which suggests that her christening could be "imminent," according to the report. As for why plans haven't exactly come together, well there could be a reason for it. Keep reading to find out Prince William's rumored role in derailing Lili's christening.
Did Prince William block Harry and Meghan from christening Lili in the UK?
According to NBC royal correspondent Neil Sean, it seems as though Prince William may have had a say in whether or not his niece could be christened in the UK. In fact, Sean told Express that it was William who put a stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to christen Lilibet Diana at Windsor. "Both Harry and Meghan were very keen to make that return and make sure that christening happened, particularly in front of Her Majesty The Queen," Sean told the outlet, adding that "moving forward there was one person who basically decided there wasn't an appetite for this and the person that seemingly is, so far, not willing to kiss and make up with his younger brother." A "very good source" told Sean that William "was the one who basically said 'no, we don't think this is going to work.'"
As for why William may have put a stop to the christening plans, Sean told Express that "it wasn't a particularly good idea," perhaps because of the ongoing family rift. The outlet pointed out that Kensington Palace declined to comment on the story. Harry and Meghan have also not indicated that they have made any plans to christen Lili — in the UK or otherwise.