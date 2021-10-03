Inside Donald Trump's Strange Claim About Religion

Former U.S. President Donald Trump continues to make headlines, despite losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Among other absurdities, the Republican and business magnate is known for his bizarre claims and conspiracy theories — one of the primary reasons he's often in the news.

Throughout his campaign and presidential term, Trump made several claims that were refuted. His political opponent Hillary Clinton had then expressed concerns about his behavior. "Donald Trump is fueling conspiracy theories out on the campaign trail. Can you imagine that in the Situation Room?" the Democratic frontrunner tweeted in May 2016. Concerns aside, Trump made it to the "situation room," and so did his trail of claims and conspiracies.

Years later, everything seems to be catching up to him. Trump is quickly losing popularity, even with the Republicans. A poll conducted by GOP pollster Carter Wrenn revealed that support for him was quickly declining since July. He lost 20 points in the 2024 GOP presidential candidates race (via John Bolton Super PAC). But even as he loses popularity, Trump isn't shy about making strange claims — the latest one being on religion. So, what did he say this time?