Inside Donald Trump's Strange Claim About Religion
Former U.S. President Donald Trump continues to make headlines, despite losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Among other absurdities, the Republican and business magnate is known for his bizarre claims and conspiracy theories — one of the primary reasons he's often in the news.
Throughout his campaign and presidential term, Trump made several claims that were refuted. His political opponent Hillary Clinton had then expressed concerns about his behavior. "Donald Trump is fueling conspiracy theories out on the campaign trail. Can you imagine that in the Situation Room?" the Democratic frontrunner tweeted in May 2016. Concerns aside, Trump made it to the "situation room," and so did his trail of claims and conspiracies.
Years later, everything seems to be catching up to him. Trump is quickly losing popularity, even with the Republicans. A poll conducted by GOP pollster Carter Wrenn revealed that support for him was quickly declining since July. He lost 20 points in the 2024 GOP presidential candidates race (via John Bolton Super PAC). But even as he loses popularity, Trump isn't shy about making strange claims — the latest one being on religion. So, what did he say this time?
Donald Trump believes he has done a lot for religion
In a phone interview with "Flashpoint" host Gene Bailey, Donald Trump recalled his approach to religious communities during his presidential term. "Nobody has done more for Christianity or for evangelicals — or for religion itself — than I have, [doing] so many different things," he said (per Newsweek).
Trump boasted in the interview that he got "rid of" the Johnson Amendment and described it as a "very bad thing," which was "very costly." (According to NPR, the amendment "regulates what tax-exempt organizations such as churches can do in the political arena.") Per Newsweek, Trump claimed he doesn't get as much credit for his work with America's Jewish communities as he gets for evangelical communities. But he doesn't complain, as he believes that "Israel's a very important element," and that he's "very happy to do it." According to the outlet, Trump also took a jab at Joe Biden's administration, saying they "cheated very much" on their idea of organized religion and Christianity. "I said that Biden was going to be bad; he's turned out to be far worse than anybody ever thought," he said
Trump's latest statement around religion may show that he is trying hard to woo back voters, especially evangelical Christians, since as Newsweek noted, they turned up to support him in the 2016 race. However, it remains to be seen how his statements affect his road to a potential 2024 presidential race.