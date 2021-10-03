The Real Reason Taryn Manning Ended Her Engagement

Sad news for anyone who loves a celeb wedding: Taryn Manning and Anne Cline have reportedly broken off their engagement. The "Orange Is the New Black" star enjoyed a whirlwind romance with musician Cline, with the two first being linked in March of this year, before getting engaged only a few months later. However, as sources told TMZ, wedding bells just are not in the once loved-up couple's future.

News of their breakup does not come as a complete surprise. Eagle-eyed fans first speculated that all might not be well in September when the two unfollowed each other on social media. This tell-tale sign of a split proved true, yet again, as TMZ reports they officially parted ways in late August. According to the source, while the couple tried their best to stay together, they simply could not work things out, with Manning being the one to break off the engagement.

With all seeming well just a few months ago, what led Manning to call it quits with Cline? Read on to find out.