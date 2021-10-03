The Real Reason Taryn Manning Ended Her Engagement
Sad news for anyone who loves a celeb wedding: Taryn Manning and Anne Cline have reportedly broken off their engagement. The "Orange Is the New Black" star enjoyed a whirlwind romance with musician Cline, with the two first being linked in March of this year, before getting engaged only a few months later. However, as sources told TMZ, wedding bells just are not in the once loved-up couple's future.
News of their breakup does not come as a complete surprise. Eagle-eyed fans first speculated that all might not be well in September when the two unfollowed each other on social media. This tell-tale sign of a split proved true, yet again, as TMZ reports they officially parted ways in late August. According to the source, while the couple tried their best to stay together, they simply could not work things out, with Manning being the one to break off the engagement.
With all seeming well just a few months ago, what led Manning to call it quits with Cline? Read on to find out.
Why Taryn Manning broke off her engagement
It appears that Taryn Manning is not one to sit still and stay single. TMZ reports that the "Sons of Anarchy" actor has already moved on to a new relationship — this time, with a man. Although mainly linked to women, Manning has clarified in the past that she actually prefers to date men, even describing herself as "straight" to People in 2017.
But, regardless of gender, a new lover probably isn't the actual reason that Manning decided not to marry Anne Cline. According to TMZ, Manning only accepted Cline's proposal in the first place because she felt "put on the spot.". The singer-songwriter popped the question to Manning onstage during one of her performances — a "no" answer would definitely have been awkward. It's possible that the "Hustle and Flow" actor felt pressured to say yes, only to change her mind once she had time to think things through.
Of course, the only people who truly know what happened are Manning and Cline. All we can do (apart from speculating), is wish them both well.