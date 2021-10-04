Did Snoop Dogg Really Invite Meghan And Harry To His House For Thanksgiving?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made some life-long friends over the years, and their network has grown since they moved to Montecito, California, in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's most elite, while branding themselves in an effort to some day carry the same weight. It's no secret that Harry and Meghan are good friends with Oprah Winfrey, for example. Not only was she invited to the couple's royal wedding back in 2018, but they also moved into her neck of the woods, according to USA Today. Other celebs who call Santa Barbara County home include Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, according to the Independent.

Harry and Meghan have plenty of other friends and contacts all over the globe, but their California bubble is notable. In fact, the duke and duchess caught the attention of one of the most famous rap stars in the world — Snoop Dogg. Earlier this month, Snoop chatted with the Mirror about Harry and Meghan — and he seems to really admire their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. Keep reading to find out what Snoop had to say.