Piers Morgan Lashes Out At Katie Couric

Piers Morgan is a television personality who certainly almost never holds back, especially when it comes to his criticism of members of the British royal family, athletes, and figures in the entertainment industry. After all, it often seems like not a week goes by that Morgan doesn't have something to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After it was announced that Morgan won the Television Presenter of the Year award at the TRIC Awards in London, Morgan couldn't help but "thank" the Duchess of Sussex. He told the Mirror, "Honestly, she's been great for my career to be honest with you. I really want to thank her."

Clearly, Morgan has made a career for himself by stating his opinion both in front of the cameras and on social media. And it seems like no one is safe from Morgan and his harsh remarks, as he's now gone after Katie Couric. This all comes after it was reported that Couric didn't hold back herself in the criticism she had for some of her industry peers in her new book, "Going There." Here's what Morgan has to say about it.