Piers Morgan Lashes Out At Katie Couric
Piers Morgan is a television personality who certainly almost never holds back, especially when it comes to his criticism of members of the British royal family, athletes, and figures in the entertainment industry. After all, it often seems like not a week goes by that Morgan doesn't have something to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After it was announced that Morgan won the Television Presenter of the Year award at the TRIC Awards in London, Morgan couldn't help but "thank" the Duchess of Sussex. He told the Mirror, "Honestly, she's been great for my career to be honest with you. I really want to thank her."
Clearly, Morgan has made a career for himself by stating his opinion both in front of the cameras and on social media. And it seems like no one is safe from Morgan and his harsh remarks, as he's now gone after Katie Couric. This all comes after it was reported that Couric didn't hold back herself in the criticism she had for some of her industry peers in her new book, "Going There." Here's what Morgan has to say about it.
Piers Morgan ironically slams Katie Couric for mirroring his behavior
Katie Couric is letting it all out — and maybe a little more — in her new memoir, "Going There." In the book, she seemingly takes swipes at people that she's worked with in the past, including Diana Sawyer, Ashleigh Banfield, Martha Stewart, Deborah Norville, and Larry King. And just like Piers Morgan, she also doesn't hold back her criticism of the royals, such as Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.
However, Morgan doesn't seem to be impressed with Couric's supposed courage to tell the truth and even goes as far as to call her a hypocrite. In his column for the Daily Mail, Morgan points out that while Couric seems to champion female rights by supporting Women's Equality Day, her words tell an opposite story. Morgan wrote, "It turns out that Katie Couric isn't a pro-women anti-bullying icon at all. Ironically, she reveals herself to be a nasty piece of work who chews up female colleagues and competitors like a hungry hippo gorging on watermelon."
If that weren't enough, Morgan also shared a screenshot that Couric shared on her Instagram account of him along with a quote from Ahmed Ali that said, "Bullying successful women is a coping mechanism for a lot of mediocre men." Perhaps both Couric and Morgan could spend some time reading into that a little bit more?