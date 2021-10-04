Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024
Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
Though CNN and others later reported Trump was purportedly unaware of Omarosa's termination, the ex-president rapidly denounced his former employee to the press, railing against her in a post made from his now-defunct Twitter account in August 2018. "Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time," Trump tweeted, per CNN. "She never made it, never will."
But now, following the release of her 2018 tell-all "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House" — and a lengthy three-year arbitration over whether Omarosa had violated a non-disclosure agreement — the ex-aide is now able to speak freely about her feelings about her former boss, including her thoughts on his potential run in 2024.
Omarosa thinks Donald Trump's health will preclude a 2024 bid
In an October 3 interview with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC, Omarosa Manigault Newman spoke frankly about Donald Trump's chances of running in 2024, implying that something more simple than Trump's myriad of controversies could put a kibosh on his further political ambitions. "I don't know if he will even be healthy enough to run in 2024," Omarosa said to Sharpton. "I think he needs to come clean to the American people about where he is on that before deciding to get into a very stressful and strenuous race for the White House."
Per Insider, Omarosa's comment seemingly referred to remarks Trump made during a September interview with the ultra-conservative media platform Real America's Voice, in which Trump said only a "bad call from a doctor" would bar him from a 2024 campaign. Trump has previously received "bad calls" over the past five years, the latest being a COVID-19 diagnosis in October 2020, which resulted in a days-long hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center. After his release, Trump boasted that he bested the virus. "I'm a perfect physical specimen, and I'm extremely young," the 75-year-old Trump claimed at the time, per Politico, reportedly in a joking manner.