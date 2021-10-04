Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)

Though CNN and others later reported Trump was purportedly unaware of Omarosa's termination, the ex-president rapidly denounced his former employee to the press, railing against her in a post made from his now-defunct Twitter account in August 2018. "Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time," Trump tweeted, per CNN. "She never made it, never will."

But now, following the release of her 2018 tell-all "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House" — and a lengthy three-year arbitration over whether Omarosa had violated a non-disclosure agreement — the ex-aide is now able to speak freely about her feelings about her former boss, including her thoughts on his potential run in 2024.