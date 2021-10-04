The Real Reason Oprah Doesn't Have Many Friends

There isn't a household name that is more well-known across the world than billionaire Oprah Winfrey. Oprah has made a name for herself in many different media fields, from being a journalist to businesswoman, from TV presenter to TV producer, from film producer to actor and so on, per IMDb.

As a renaissance woman and fellow Aquarius, one would think that Oprah moves through the social scene flawlessly and has loads of friends, right? From big-named celebrities such as Tyler Perry, or Julia Roberts, or even Deepak Chopra, many have commented on their wonderful friendships with Oprah.​​"I've made a lifelong friend in that woman. I think she's one of the highlights of humankind. I'm lucky that she's my pal," Roberts told Extra in 2011.

Well, even though she does have a huge rolodex of friendships in her life, there are only three people she considers lucky enough to be in her inner circle. Read on to find out which celebrities have made the cut into Oprah's world.