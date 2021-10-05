What Does It Really Take To Be Kris Jenner's Accountant?
Calling all certified professional accountants! Mother-of-six turned business magnate to the Kardashian/Jenner empire, Kris Jenner, is looking for a new employee to join her team!
As reported by Page Six, Kris is on the hunt for a "part-time vice president of finance" for her new cleaning product line, Safely. The compensation? Oh, just a cool $70 to $130 an hour. SIGN US UP. But wait. Not so fast. According to the job advertisement she uploaded to the freelancing platform Upwork, the gig appears to be strictly business, which probably means no camera time, no glam, no Instagram shoutouts, and even worse, no sipping green juice whilst enjoying a nice Chinese Chicken Salad in the famous momager's kitchen. Womp, womp. But hey, maybe if you are lucky, you will snag a highly coveted ticket to the Kardashian Christmas soiree. Fingers crossed.
If you are still interested, however, keep reading to learn if you have what it takes to keep up with Kris' finances...
Kris Jenner's part-time VP of finance should be ready to hang with the big dogs
Per Page Six, Kris Jenner's new brand Safely is "looking for a part-time VP of Finance to help with financial modeling, inventory planning, cash management, new-product development planning, and long term planning." Though the position is Los Angeles-based, out-of-towners are encouraged to apply for the temporary position, as it can be performed both remotely or in person.
The listing also mentions that the role will work "directly with the C-suite at the company," which is fancy speak for the big wigs. It should be noted, however, that although Kris initially launched the plant-powered cleaning product brand in March with Founder and CEO of Good American, Emma Grede, and model Chrissy Teigen, following the scandal in which Teigen apologized for instances of serious online bullying, Teigen has stepped away from the company. "Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family," the company penned in a statement on their Instagram Story (via People).
If any potential candidates were banking on the idea of living out their own starstruck daydreams in this new position, we suggest maybe not running out and quitting their day job quite yet.