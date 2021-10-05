What Does It Really Take To Be Kris Jenner's Accountant?

Calling all certified professional accountants! Mother-of-six turned business magnate to the Kardashian/Jenner empire, Kris Jenner, is looking for a new employee to join her team!

As reported by Page Six, Kris is on the hunt for a "part-time vice president of finance" for her new cleaning product line, Safely. The compensation? Oh, just a cool $70 to $130 an hour. SIGN US UP. But wait. Not so fast. According to the job advertisement she uploaded to the freelancing platform Upwork, the gig appears to be strictly business, which probably means no camera time, no glam, no Instagram shoutouts, and even worse, no sipping green juice whilst enjoying a nice Chinese Chicken Salad in the famous momager's kitchen. Womp, womp. But hey, maybe if you are lucky, you will snag a highly coveted ticket to the Kardashian Christmas soiree. Fingers crossed.

If you are still interested, however, keep reading to learn if you have what it takes to keep up with Kris' finances...