Which Oscar Winner Just Made This Observation About Prince William's Body Language?

Although he's a prominent member of the royal family, Prince William is certainly no square. The elder of Princess Diana's children, William has always demonstrated a keen interest in the arts. Whether it's enjoying an episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones" alongside wife Kate Middleton or even an episode of "One Tree Hill," it's pretty evident that both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take their onscreen viewing seriously.

In fact, "Game of Thrones" star Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H'ghar in the show, revealed that the royal couple takes their viewing so seriously, that they once hounded him for spoilers on the show. "They said they really liked 'Game of Thrones' and have watched every series," Wlaschiha prefaced to the Evening Standard in 2017. "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series," he humorously revealed.

Although both William and Kate are connoisseurs of the arts, it seems that their days of hounding actors for spoilers are over. Now, it seems the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have learned their lesson in patience — so much so that this Oscar winner had an interesting observation about William's body language after watching the latest James Bond flick, "No Time to Die." So which Oscar winner was it to take note of Prince William's body language? Scroll on to find out!