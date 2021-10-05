Which Oscar Winner Just Made This Observation About Prince William's Body Language?
Although he's a prominent member of the royal family, Prince William is certainly no square. The elder of Princess Diana's children, William has always demonstrated a keen interest in the arts. Whether it's enjoying an episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones" alongside wife Kate Middleton or even an episode of "One Tree Hill," it's pretty evident that both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take their onscreen viewing seriously.
In fact, "Game of Thrones" star Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H'ghar in the show, revealed that the royal couple takes their viewing so seriously, that they once hounded him for spoilers on the show. "They said they really liked 'Game of Thrones' and have watched every series," Wlaschiha prefaced to the Evening Standard in 2017. "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series," he humorously revealed.
Although both William and Kate are connoisseurs of the arts, it seems that their days of hounding actors for spoilers are over. Now, it seems the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have learned their lesson in patience — so much so that this Oscar winner had an interesting observation about William's body language after watching the latest James Bond flick, "No Time to Die." So which Oscar winner was it to take note of Prince William's body language? Scroll on to find out!
Rami Malek sounds off about Prince William's body language
Who would've thought in 2015, when a young Rami Malek nailed his breakthrough in "Mr. Robot" on the USA Network (hey, Meghan Markle!) that he would ultimately play Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" and entertain the royal family with the latest James Bond flick? That's right, even Prince William was apparently head over heels after seeing "No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond film series.
In an interview with E!, Malek spoke to the outlet and recalled watching Prince William and his family's reaction to "No Time in Die" in real-time. "I sat right behind them in the royal box," Malek revealed. The actor, who was "watching Prince William's reaction," noted that "You can see a lot from what someone's body language was doing." The final verdict? "I think they loved the film. That was the impression I got," the actor revealed. With "Bohemian Rhapsody" and the latest Bond flick, it's as if Malek's talents were tailor-made for the U.K.!
Malek had actually met the members of the royal family previously. In the interview, Malek noted, "Meeting the royals of course, it was rad. I have to say that." The actor initially met "Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Charles of course at the BAFTAs" and noted that seeing "them again, it was fun, like meeting old friends actually." And now, we patiently wait for the U.K. to declare National Rami Malek Day...