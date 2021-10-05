The Strange Reason One Of Melania Trump's Staff Members Was Abruptly Fired

Despite her best efforts, Melania Trump has been in the news recently — and probably more than she'd like to be. During her time in the White House, Melania was arguably a different kind of first lady. She seemed to avoid traditional first lady duties as much as possible. And rather than picking an issue and sticking to it — the way Michelle Obama arduously fought childhood obesity — Melania chose "cyberbullying" and, per CNN, didn't exactly work around the clock to solve it.

Much has been made of Melania's distaste for the White House and public service. As one of her biographers, Kate Barnett, put it when speaking to People earlier this year, "History will remember her silence."

Something history may also remember, though, are the series of mild scandals Melania was involved in during her time as the first lady. These include a secretly recorded phone call where she expressed her distaste for Christmas, and some of her interesting and perhaps slightly tone-deaf fashion choices — like her outfit while on safari in Kenya, per the Guardian. Now, Melania finds herself at the center of a new scandal, as revelations about one of her staff's abrupt firings continue to make news. Here's more.