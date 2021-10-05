Has Prince Charles Really Changed His Mind About Gifting Clarence House To Harry And Meghan?

When Queen Elizabeth dies and Prince Charles becomes king, many expect there to be a shift in where some members of the royal family live. For starters, many expect that Charles will move into Buckingham Palace with his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, according to the Daily Mail. That would leave his current residence, Clarence House, up for the taking, so to speak. Prince William, who will be the next heir to the British throne, currently lives at Kensington Palace with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three young children, but they could find themselves moving when the time comes as well.

According to My London, Charles is set to inherit all of the properties owned by his mother after she dies. What he will decide to do with all of those properties, however, is unknown. He could choose to keep them for himself, and use them for holidays with his family, or he could gift them to other members of the royal family if he so chooses. The Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were thought to be the top choice to move into Clarence House when Charles becomes king, but it sounds like those plans may have changed. Keep reading to find out more.