Has Prince Charles Really Changed His Mind About Gifting Clarence House To Harry And Meghan?
When Queen Elizabeth dies and Prince Charles becomes king, many expect there to be a shift in where some members of the royal family live. For starters, many expect that Charles will move into Buckingham Palace with his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, according to the Daily Mail. That would leave his current residence, Clarence House, up for the taking, so to speak. Prince William, who will be the next heir to the British throne, currently lives at Kensington Palace with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three young children, but they could find themselves moving when the time comes as well.
According to My London, Charles is set to inherit all of the properties owned by his mother after she dies. What he will decide to do with all of those properties, however, is unknown. He could choose to keep them for himself, and use them for holidays with his family, or he could gift them to other members of the royal family if he so chooses. The Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were thought to be the top choice to move into Clarence House when Charles becomes king, but it sounds like those plans may have changed. Keep reading to find out more.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to inherit Clarence House
The Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expected to move from Frogmore Cottage to Clarence House when Prince Charles became king. However, since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the United States, that offer is "no longer [in] the cards," a friend of Charles told the Daily Mail. When Harry and Meghan announced their decision to move out of the UK, the idea was that they would split their time between the UK and North America, according to BBC News. However, that's not exactly what has happened. In fact, Meghan has not been back to the UK since leaving in early 2020. Thus, if Charles doesn't gift Clarence house to Harry and Meghan, there probably won't be too much of a fuss made.
Interestingly, Harry and Meghan still sort of own Frogmore Cottage, according to People magazine. Frogmore Cottage is licensed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex through March 2022. Since they are no longer utilizing the home, they have rented it out to Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, according to Hello! magazine, who lives at the home with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and the couple's young son, August. Each time that Harry has visited the UK in 2021, he has stayed with Eugenie and her family at Frogmore — a place where he undoubtedly feels comfortable. It's unknown what will happen to Frogmore Cottage past March 2022.