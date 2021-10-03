Where Will Prince Charles Live When He Becomes King?

For the last nearly 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has ruled England as the monarch of the U.K.'s royal family. Having accepted the title in 1952, she was coronated a year later, in June 1953. Aside from taking on duties as the Queen of England at only 25 years old, the British leader has become the longest-serving ruler in the British monarchy's history. Of course, Elizabeth won't be queen forever, which is why the royal family has a line of succession. According to Buckingham Palace, the "basis for the succession was determined in the constitutional developments of the seventeenth century, which culminated in the Bill of Rights (1689) and the Act of Settlement."

Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles, is currently the heir next in line for the throne. The Prince of Wales will take the crown when his mother either dies or abdicates the throne, aka what the royals call a "regency." As Elizabeth has gotten older, many have questioned whether or not she will choose to step down from her title as queen, but Carolyn Harris, author of "Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting," believes it's "unlikely that the Queen will officially retire, or that the Prince of Wales will formally assume the title of regent" (via Reader's Digest). Though it does not seem like Elizabeth's son will prematurely become King, royal admirers cannot help but wonder how things will change when Charles takes the throne. To find out where the royal will be living, keep scrolling!