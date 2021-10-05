Was Kacey Musgraves Actually Nude Live On SNL?

The 47th season of "Saturday Night Live" premiered in October with the usual laughs thanks to host Owen Wilson, but there was also some added heartbreak. The show had a somber touch when comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che dedicated the series' "Weekend Update" segment to "SNL" alum Norm Macdonald, who died in September.

The heartbreak continued when musical guest Kacey Musgraves took the stage and performed her break up single "Justified" from her fifth studio album "Star-Crossed." Musgraves first released the song in August as an "ode to feelings that refuse to sort themselves out," as described by Fader. Back in February, the country-pop artist revealed to Rolling Stone that her fifth album comes after a personally tumultuous year. "This last chapter of my life and this whole last year and chapter for our country — at its most simple form, it's a tragedy," Musgraves said. "And then I started looking into why portraying a tragedy is actually therapeutic and why it is a form of art that has lasted for centuries. It's because you set the scene, the audience rises to the climax of the problem with you, and then there's resolve," she explained. "There's a feeling of resolution at the end. I was inspired by that."

In performing "Justified," Musgraves was inspired by another memorable performance from "Forrest Gump": when Jenny sang in the nude. But did the artist really perform naked on the iconic "SNL" set?