Nicolle Wallace Got Blunt About Her Run-In With Kayleigh McEnany At The View

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace chatted with Whoopi Goldberg on the October 5 episode of the "Behind the Table" podcast, spilling the tea about her time as a co-host on "The View." Wallace, a self-described former Republican, had a lot to say about her initial audition in 2014, which included some unforgettable moments — and fellow co-hosts. "First of all, I was a stay-at-home mommy swimming in the pool, my hair was green. So I went, and I have green hair." That's one way to start an interview!

When Wallace did her hosting test, she wasn't the only one up to bat. "I had guest appeared and Jenny McCarthy was there, sweet as can be," she noted, before quipping, "Kayleigh McEnany was there that day, crazy as could be, bless her heart." Yep, McEnany was also up for the role — and clearly, she left quite the impression on Wallace. And chances are the former Trump staffer stuck in viewers' minds as well, as ET Online reported she got into a "heated debate" on gun reform. Just five years later, McEnany became the White House's press secretary.

Ultimately, Wallace was only on "The View" for one season, as she got fired in 2015, noted TVLine. Per the outlet, Wallace was let go because the network felt she wasn't as willing to wade into heavy political discussions. "I am pathologically adaptive and a mediator at heart so the idea that they felt bamboozled that I wasn't [Elisabeth] Hasselbeck 2.0 was always crazy to me," she recalled. But that wasn't all Wallace had to say.