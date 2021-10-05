What Does Gabby Petito's Father Really Think Of Brian Laundrie's Family?

During the wake of Gabby Petito's disappearance and homicide case, her family spoke directly to Dr. Phil about the family of Gabby's boyfriend and person-of-interest, Brian Laundrie. In attendance were Gabby's father, Joe Petito, and mother, Nicole Schmidt, along with her step-mother and step-father.

Speaking of Brian, Gabby's father, Joe, said he believes he is still alive and is probably hiding from law enforcement because he is "he is too cowardly to kill himself" (via Daily Mail). He also didn't have much better words for Brian's family, saying, "Anyone who lived in that house is a coward ... They don't know how to stand up for their actions." In September, Joe had contacted the Laundrie family after failing to hear from their daughter for a few days. To his dismay, Joe received no reply. "A normal parent when you text someone that [you] are going to call the cops because you can't find your child, they would reply. No response. Nothing," he said. His wife, Nicole, called the whole situation "infuriating."

While Brian's parents have nothing to say, his sister, Cassie, spoke to "Good Morning America" previously and seemed to support the Petito family, as she urged her family to give any information they may have to law enforcement, per the Daily Mail. She also said she would "turn him in" if she knew where he was.