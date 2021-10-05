Are Nicolle Wallace And Rosie O'Donnell Friends Today?

Nicolle Wallace got candid about her time on "The View" on the October 5 episode of the "Behind the Table" podcast. When Whoopi Goldberg asked her about Rosie O'Donnell, she did not hold back.

"We ran into each other on an airplane and we are friends now. She's been on my show a couple times," Wallace said. However, there was a time when the women were not so chummy. "She scared the bejesus out of me. I didn't know her," she recalled. "She had big feelings and for some reason, I think there was just some muscle memory to fighting with a Republican. I made her mad and I think she had a lot going on in her life. We did become friends."

Wallace then commented that she, along with other mothers, can relate to O'Donnell — even if they have different political views. "I think anyone on the planet with a kid could relate to Rosie O'Donnell as a mom because if you were to map her brain, 99% of it is spent thinking about her kids and trying to help her kids. We're good now," she added. They may be good now, but O'Donnell and Wallace definitely had their fair share of disagreements. Keep reading for more details.