Why Does Prince Charles Have To Pay Prince William Rent When He Becomes King?

Although Prince Charles won't become king until Queen Elizabeth dies, there is already a lot of chatter about what will occur when that moment comes. Many outlets seem to be focusing on where Charles will live once he is crowned king, and it has been reported by the Daily Mail that he will take up residence full time at Buckingham Palace, not unlike his mother did for many years. There may also be a shift amongst other senior members of the royal family, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton, who may decide to move out of Kensington Palace at that time. Interestingly, there are already rumors that the two are planning a move to Windsor to be closer to the queen, according to the Daily Mail.

When Charles is king, William will become the Prince of Wales, taking on the title that his father held before him. In addition, royal expert Iain MacMarthanne told Marie Clare that "when Charles inherits the throne the Duke of Cambridge will automatically become Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay amongst other titles that are assumed by the heir to the throne." This means that William will also inherit any and all property that is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, and that could mean that Charles will have to pay William rent. Keep reading to find out why.