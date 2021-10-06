Buckingham Palace Just Posted New A Job Listing. Here's What It Pays

If you're looking for a new career path — or have ever wondered what it might be like to work for the British royal family — then your interest might have been piqued when Prince William and Kate Middleton were looking for a personal assistant. Granted, that's not the only opportunity to make your living by serving those who both work and live at Buckingham Palace as well as other royal residences and offices. The family's official website even notes that the "variety of roles in the Royal Household is extraordinary" and includes everything from financial accountants and digital communications experts to paintings conservators and helicopter pilots.

Frankly, if you have a resumé handy — and either live in the U.K. or are willing to relocate — then you could land a gig at St. James's Palace as either an office and facilities assistant or work at Windsor Castle as a gardener. Buckingham Palace is also looking for a few talented people who can be their new office manager, service desk analyst, and data analyst.

However, if you're not interested in working behind a desk and would rather spend your days creating royal-worthy baked goods, then you might be perfectly suited to be the palace's new pastry chef. But what exactly does that involve and what does it pay?