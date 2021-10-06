Buckingham Palace Just Posted New A Job Listing. Here's What It Pays
If you're looking for a new career path — or have ever wondered what it might be like to work for the British royal family — then your interest might have been piqued when Prince William and Kate Middleton were looking for a personal assistant. Granted, that's not the only opportunity to make your living by serving those who both work and live at Buckingham Palace as well as other royal residences and offices. The family's official website even notes that the "variety of roles in the Royal Household is extraordinary" and includes everything from financial accountants and digital communications experts to paintings conservators and helicopter pilots.
Frankly, if you have a resumé handy — and either live in the U.K. or are willing to relocate — then you could land a gig at St. James's Palace as either an office and facilities assistant or work at Windsor Castle as a gardener. Buckingham Palace is also looking for a few talented people who can be their new office manager, service desk analyst, and data analyst.
However, if you're not interested in working behind a desk and would rather spend your days creating royal-worthy baked goods, then you might be perfectly suited to be the palace's new pastry chef. But what exactly does that involve and what does it pay?
This job lets you live in Buckingham Palace
If you aim for perfection when it comes to whipping up the tastiest pastries, then you might be the perfect person to be Buckingham Palace's demi chef de partie (pastry), otherwise known as a pastry chef. Of course, this isn't just any role for a pastry chef. As an employee of the Master of the Household's Office, you'll be expected to move between various royal residences and work important events as needed.
Whoever happens to score this surely competitive job will end up helping to "prepare diverse menus" that are, of course, expected to meet "the highest standards" while working in a fast-paced environment. The new chef will need to have the kind of skill and experience that could be gained by working at a five-star restaurant, which is understandable. Queen Elizabeth will be eating this food, so it better be good!
For anyone who's wondering about compensation, benefits are included as well as meals when you're working, as well as the use of "recreational facilities." The employee will also get time off for holidays, contributions to a pension fund, and even potential live-in accommodation. However, if you take them up on the latter offer, then your salary will be slightly altered. It looks like only serious candidates will get to see the exact salary of the position. While the person who lands the job won't end up with as much money as the queen herself, it still might be the ideal role for someone with a passion for baking and elegance.