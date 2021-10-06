Dave Grohl Reveals His Feelings About Kurt Cobain

Dave Grohl wasn't an original member of Nirvana, but he helped make the band what it is eternalized as when he joined in 1990. Founding members Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic were immediately impressed by the talented drummer after his audition. Grohl, on the other hand, was not. "Someone told me who they were and I was thinking, 'What, that's Nirvana? Are you kidding?' Because on the cover of 'Bleach' they looked like psycho lumberjacks. I was like, 'What, that little dude and that big motherf****? You're kidding me.' I laughed, like, 'No way,'" Grohl once said, according to Paul Brannigan's 2011 book "This is a Call: The Life and Times of Dave Grohl."

Given how much he liked "Bleach," Grohl opted not to judge the book — or the album — by its cover and joined anyway. Nirvana went on to shape a generation and continues to influence rock bands today. According to Billboard, the band's second album, "Nevermind," is as relevant for Gen Z and it was for Gen X. "Nirvana's influence has woven itself into the American mainstream in all the right ways, with young artists like Willow Smith name dropping Kurt in their songs and Post Malone delivering a memorable Nirvana tribute show in the thick of the pandemic lockdown," Billboard noted.

Nirvana tragically ended at its peak when Cobain took his life in April 1994, six months after releasing "In Utero." Nearly three decades later, Cobain continues to impact Grohl's life in more ways than one.