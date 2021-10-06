What Cindy McCain Revealed About Meghan During Her Visit To The View

Cindy McCain stopped by "The View" on October 6 and had plenty to talk about, especially her ambassadorship with the United Nations. She explained that although it was not official yet, she was thrilled to be a nominee. "I'm the nominee for the food and agriculture portion of the UN that's based in Rome," she explained to the co-hosts. "It's a dream come true for me. I've been doing this kind of work my entire adult life so now I get to do it and serve my country while I'm doing it." President Joe Biden nominated McCain as an ambassador on behalf of the United States to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, according to a June CNN report.

Business wasn't the only thing McCain discussed. Whoopi Goldberg was curious for an update on former co-host Meghan McCain and her daughter Liberty. "They're wonderful, they're just adorable," Cindy, ever the proud grandmother, gushed. "I was just up for her first birthday last weekend. She's so cute, she's just precious and Meghan is loving being a mom. She's just suited for it."

Despite the update, not everyone was a fan of Cindy's appearance on the talk show. Keep reading for more details.