What Did Rami Malek Just Reveal About Catching Kate Middleton Off Guard?

Actor Rami Malek has now been in the presence of Princess Kate Middleton not once but twice — first at the 2019 BAFTA awards and now most recently at the recent James Bond movie world premiere!

In an effort to drum up even more press for the new James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," (as if there's not more than enough already ... but we digress) Malek made a guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in October and spoke candidly to host Jimmy Kimmel about the first time he had the pleasure of meeting the Duchess of Cambridge at the 2019 BAFTA awards. Oh, and how he unwittingly caught the princess off-guard with what some might consider a personal question.

Alas, Malek handled it like a true professional and even lived to tell the tale, reputation as a likable and massively talented actor also in tow, which is more than one could arguably ask for nearly offending a royal. Here's what Malek — who plays baddie Lyutsifer Safin in "No Time to Die" — once asked Middleton that we didn't know before, but now simply cannot get out of our heads.