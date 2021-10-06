What Did Rami Malek Just Reveal About Catching Kate Middleton Off Guard?
Actor Rami Malek has now been in the presence of Princess Kate Middleton not once but twice — first at the 2019 BAFTA awards and now most recently at the recent James Bond movie world premiere!
In an effort to drum up even more press for the new James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," (as if there's not more than enough already ... but we digress) Malek made a guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in October and spoke candidly to host Jimmy Kimmel about the first time he had the pleasure of meeting the Duchess of Cambridge at the 2019 BAFTA awards. Oh, and how he unwittingly caught the princess off-guard with what some might consider a personal question.
Alas, Malek handled it like a true professional and even lived to tell the tale, reputation as a likable and massively talented actor also in tow, which is more than one could arguably ask for nearly offending a royal. Here's what Malek — who plays baddie Lyutsifer Safin in "No Time to Die" — once asked Middleton that we didn't know before, but now simply cannot get out of our heads.
Kate Middleton was 'taken aback' by Rami Malek's question in 2019
During an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Rami Malek admitted that during an effort to make small talk with Kate Middleton, he casually alluded to her postpartum state — a reference that seemingly caught the princess by surprise. "I just looked at Princess Kate at one point [during the 2019 BAFTA Awards] and I said, 'This must be exhausting.' And she said, 'Why?' And I said, "You just had a baby, right?'" he recalled to Kimmel.
"She was taken aback, and she said, 'How are you doing?' And I said, 'How are you?' And in the most regal, elegant way she gave me a look, but you can tell. Imagine [being] dressed to the nines, having to talk to all these actors," he then opined about Kate's postpartum plight. "They're so careful, but it was so cool, because I think I caught her off-guard for a second, and had that look of, in the most elegant, professional, royal way, 'Yes, it's a lot having a kid,'" he recounted.
Malek then took it one step further and offered up his babysitting services to the Duchess of Cambridge, should the occasion ever arise. "I can babysit — You guys go out, have a good time," he insisted. Something tells us, however, that Malek shouldn't quit his day job in an effort to become a nanny to the royal family quite yet ...