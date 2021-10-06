Which Celebrity Does Dolly Parton Have A Crush On?

Dolly Parton has been married to her husband Carl Dean since May 30, 1966, and he has been happy to take a backseat while the country legend dominates the world. Throughout the years, Dean has been seen so seldom that people speculated whether Parton was still married. "He said, 'I didn't choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together,'" the "Jolene" singer told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. Parton's husband has been content to stay home while she tours, and she identifies that in their longevity. "[W]hen people ask me why it's lasted this long, I say, 'Because I stay gone,'" she joked to Entertainment Tonight. Ha!

After more than five decades together, the couple has continued to find ways to spice up their marriage. In July, Parton dressed up in a Playboy bunny costume and posted a video on Instagram. "[M]y husband always loved the original cover of Playboy so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy ... He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years," the music icon playfully wrote.

Although the singer aims to please, she has shown a propensity for flirting. "Men are my weakness," she revealed in her book "Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters" (via Outsider). "Short, fat, bald or skinny — I've had crushes on some very unusual men." Yet, it appears one celebrity with a sense of humor may be Parton's major weakness.