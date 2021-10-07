What Did Gavin Rossdale Say In His Cryptic Instagram Post?

British musician Gavin Rossdale first debuted onto the music scene in the early 1990s as the lead singer of the rock band Bush. As of this writing, Bush has released eight studio albums, with their most recent, "The Kingdom," dropping in July of 2020.

To promote their LP, the "Letting the Cables Sleep" hitmakers had plans of taking their songs on the road with Stone Temple Pilots. As noted by Consequence of Sound, their 2021 tour was scheduled to commence on September 30 and finish on October 16. Unfortunately for fans, the tour has yet to go ahead. After both bands shared statements, it seems it was Bush's decision to put the shows on hold. "Due to unfortunate and unavoidable COVID-related circumstances, we will be unable to move forward with our planned Fall tour dates — including our festival appearances and our tour with Stone Temple Pilots," the statement said. "We cannot stress enough how heartbreaking it is to not be able to go out and play after all of this time, and after all of our attempted starts and ensuing stops over the past year and a half."

At this moment, it is unknown whether someone in Bush's team had COVID or if they are concerned by the Delta variant. With that being said, Rossdale's recent social media posts have left fans with more questions than answers.